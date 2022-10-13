Sentencing postponed for man convicted of Staunton murder

Cameron Isaiah Bahle and Ja'Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown.
Cameron Isaiah Bahle and Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown.(WHSV)
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Fishersville man convicted of first-degree murder was set to appear in Staunton Circuit Court Thursday to be sentenced, but that hearing was pushed back.

Ja’Quez Brown was found guilty in June of killing Bruce Williams back in 2020 at the Spring Hill Village Apartments.

His sentencing was moved from October 13 to December 5 at 11 a.m.

According to the Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the defense requested more time to look over the findings before the hearing.

Cameron Bahle was with Brown on the night of the shooting, and was charged with first-degree murder and felony robbery.

According to court records, Bahle pleaded guilty to robbery and an amended second-degree murder charge on August 18. He was sentenced to 30 years with 15 years suspended and 5 years of probation for the murder charge, and he was sentenced to 3 years for the robbery charge.

