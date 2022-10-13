Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning.

Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus that had students evacuate to First Presbyterian Church nearby.

Mary Baldwin University confirms that protocols were followed except an alert message sent out at the outset of the incident, but a freshman student said not all of the residence halls were evacuated.

“I can’t even imagine how people on campus felt being told to evacuate in the cold and then standing three feet off campus for almost three hours only to be told ‘We kinda checked rooms, we didn’t really look for anything, but y’all can go back inside now,’” a Mary Baldwin University Freshman said.

MBU’s response to the incident makes her feel her safety is compromised. The student feels that Mary Baldwin’s security and campus team failed the university as a whole with internal threats — wondering what would happen if a threat occurs from a lead that happens off-campus.

Mary Baldwin University said it is grateful that there was no credible threat to the campus community and appreciates the cooperation of everyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.