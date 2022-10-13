Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut

The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

“I think that we are going to be that underdog team that no one is going to be expecting,” said JMU junior forward Clair Neff. “I think we are going to be a really stong and powerful team this year without a shadow of a doubt.”

Neff along with Peyton McDaniel are returning from injury for the Dukes who are led by senior guard Kiki Jefferson. JMU is looking to rebound from a disappointing season that ended with a 14-15 overall record in 2021-2022. The squad has six newcomers and head coach Sean O’Regan calls the upcoming season “a fresh start.”

“It’s great, It’s refreshing,” said O’Regan. “Eyes are forward type of thing and so we’re working hard.”

Jefferson was the only player to score in double digits last season when she averaged 18.8 points per game. McDaniel, Neff, and junior guard Jamia Hazell are expected to help on the offensive end during the upcoming campaign.

“I want to be the underdog going into every game because like I said, we are dogs,” said Jefferson. “We are ready to play and just work hard.”

The Dukes’ are scheduled to open the 2022-2023 season Monday, November 7 at home against Maine. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

