Veterinary Technology program turns 50 at Blue Ridge Community College

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is celebrating half a century of preparing students to care for our furry friends. Staff shares that one of the factors to the program being successful include utilizing equipment that is seen in any animal hospital. On top of the hands-on curriculum, a 48-year-graduate turned professor loves that students can leave prepared for three different jobs in the profession.

“It’s a lot of information in two years just at the entry level but, as the entry level gets bigger and bigger, it be comes more challenging for us and the students to keep up, but we’ve always done it and I feel certain that we always will.” Veterinary Technology Laboratory Specialist Kris Keane said.

Keane also says that BRCC’s full roster of the program, along with the demand of veterinary technicians recent rise of pet owners.

Students are scheduled to work with large animals in the spring semester.

