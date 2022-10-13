Waynesboro gets $45,000 for small business development

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Governor Youngkin announced the Community Business Launch awards, which provided $185,000 in funding for three projects in the state. Waynesboro was awarded $45,000 for funding its Grow Waynesboro program. The program will provide resources to support the development of local entrepreneurial efforts with the intent to create new businesses, spur new job creation, and expansions.

“For Waynesboro, this award builds on our successful Grow Waynesboro initiative, which has provided grants, business plan instruction, funding, encouragement, and startup competitions for the last decade,” says Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro.

This year’s $45,000 award will partially fund a 2023 business plan competition for Grow Waynesboro. Innovators from throughout the area will be invited to take part, with winners receiving start-up resources that could include grant awards, building lease assistance, marketing support, customized training options, professional mentorships, and technical assistance.

Details on the program will be announced soon. To get information when it becomes available, visit GrowWaynesboro.com, and select “Dream It.”

You can read the full announcement here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.