Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end.

Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures.

Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.

Before joining WHSV, Bob was an anchor and managing editor of the Fox 21/27 Morning News in Roanoke, Va. He also had weekly reporting franchises, “On the Job with Bob” and “Bob Grebe’s Virginia.” Prior to working at WFXR, Bob spent six years as the morning news reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke and also covered news and sports at WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va.

Bob grew up in Boyertown, Pa. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with a double major in History and Communications.

He has been a staple in the newsroom, and the community. Passing his wisdom on to employees new and old, and that wisdom will be missed.

