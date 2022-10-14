Bridgewater ensembles to perform at homecoming concert

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, will perform Oct. 22.
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, will perform Oct. 22.(Bridgewater College)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.

The concert will begin with the Meridiane Ensemble and Chorale, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. Meridiane is the newest vocal chamber ensemble at BC with a mission to establish the performance of culturally relevant programs of contemporary composers.

Featured jazz soloists include:

Owen Angell ‘25, a music major from Rocky Mount, Va., on bass

Luke Cronin ‘23, a music major from Lovettsville, Va., on trumpet

Conrad Krytusa ‘23, a music major from Aldie, Va., on trombone

Ortez Marshman ‘24, a communication, technology and culture major from Washington, D.C., on trombone

Wyatt Smith ‘23, a music major from Bridgewater, Va., on trumpet

Conner Scye ‘26, a music major from Laurel, Del., on tenor sax

The concert is free and open to the public.

You can read more information about the performance here.

