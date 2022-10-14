CSHD offers Monkeypox vaccine to all eligible

(WDTV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced they expanded the Moneypox vaccine to all who are eligible.

Previously, the vaccines were offered on an invite-only basis. Now those eligible will be able to self-schedule appointments through CSHD to get their vaccine.

”It’s easier to make a vaccine now so you don’t have to wait on an invitation to a clinic if you meet those criteria you can just go ahead and make an appointment and I definitely think that that helps,” Jordi Shelton, CSHD communications specialist said.

The eligibility requirements from CSHD are:

  • Anyone who has been exposed to a person diagnosed with monkeypox during their infection; or
  • People who know that a sexual partner in the past 2 weeks was diagnosed with monkeypox; or
  • Any person who has had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or
  • Sex workers; or
  • Staff at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs; or
  • Any person who is living with HIV/AIDS; or
  • Any person with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

As of Friday, CSHD said there are zero reported Monekypox cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

However, they said it is still present in the Commonwealth which is why they are ramping up vaccine efforts.

”While that may be the case for now it is still really important that we provide access to this vaccine for folks who are at higher risk so that we can continue to keep that number at zero,” Shelton said.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for a Monkeypox vaccine, you can visit the Virginia Health Departments website or call the hotline at 877-949-8378.

