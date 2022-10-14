Edinburg stabbing victim reacts to alleged attacker’s case being dismissed

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The victim of an alleged attack at the Edinburg Town Park is speaking up after she says the court system let her and her family down. Samuel Jacob Homer was accused of stabbing Whitney Rice and two of her children at the park in 2017. The case brought against him was dismissed last week.

Early in the court process, Homer was declared incompetent to stand trial because of mental illness. He spent time in RSW Regional Jail and Western State Hospital before being released to a group home in February 2022.

“It’s frustrating to feel like there’s no justice for crimes that were very violent, brutal, and scary. I felt confusion, before this I didn’t realize there were statutes of limitations on charges like attempted murder and malicious wounding,” said Rice.

Rice said she is worried for the safety of her family after Homer’s case was dismissed. She told WHSV that she felt like she didn’t have a voice throughout the court process and that the justice system failed her.

“I was told he would never ever leave Western State, that he would stay there forever and we never had to worry about it. To watch it kind of fall apart and everything change, it’s been the past year but it felt like it just happened so fast and no one warned me that it was gonna happen,” said Rice.

With the charges against him dismissed, Rice fears that Homer could soon be discharged from his group and walking freely in her community.

“When we’ve been in court, he will make eye contact with me for periods of time, he’s smiled at me. There was even a time when a bailiff had to stand in between us because he was turning around smirking and making faces, so he knows who I am and he knows who my children are,” she said.

A.C. Rieman is an attorney and legal analyst in Culpepper, Virginia. She said that Statues of Limitations exist in Virginia to protect the integrity of evidence and ensure an efficient justice system.

Different charges have different statutes and because Homer’s case was for attempted murder and not aggravated murder the statute expired after five years leading to the dismissal of the case.

“In this case, I believe that this statute might need to be reevaluated. Luckily, the code section gets updated every summer but my hope would be that we take a harder look at cases like this because it’s not just one person falling through the cracks,” said Rieman.

Rieman explained how Homer being declared incompetent changed the case and eventually lead to its dismissal.

“Because in this specific case Mr. Homer was deemed incompetent and that incompetency to stand trial was not reversible, meaning he had such a mental defect it was not foreseeable in the future he would be able to assist his attorney or even understand the charges and the trial that was happening against him,” she said.

To her surprise, Rice has also had difficulty obtaining a protective order against Homer for her and her children. She said her initial request was denied because the alleged attack took place five years ago.

“I’ve been shocked at what I’ve had to deal with to try and obtain one and I still don’t have one and I don’t know if I ever will. I know people will say it’s just a piece of paper but just to have a little bit of protection in place just in case to me should be a no-brainer,” said Rice.

Rieman said for a protective order to be issued the person filling it has to be fearing for their life.

“If something has happened recently that makes her fear for her life it should be granted initially temporary and then there might be a hearing to determine if a permanent order should be made so that he can’t come within X amount of feet from her,” said Rieman.

Rice said it is very upsetting to her that she and her children are now faced with the possibility of seeing Homer out in public in the future.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, my parents live here, it’s home to my children and now sometimes I think maybe we should move, maybe we should get out of here because I don’t like feeling like there’s this uncertainty of if I could ever see him if he could find out where I live if he could try to contact me,” she said.

Homer could one-day face charges again if he’s declared competent to stand trial. Even though the court process has ended state law says Homer should still be regularly evaluated for competency.

“The Virginia Code Section is 19.2 and it states that if the defendant is found mentally incompetent for the foreseeable future they’re required to undergo an evaluation every six months,” said A.C. Rieman. “My hope for the victim and her family would be that in the event Mr. Homer is found competent and is able to stand trial that the prosecution would bring those charges against him because they were dismissed without prejudice.”

Rice said that she hopes to be a voice for other victims who feel neglected by the court process. She hopes changes can be made that will give victims more resources and involvement in the cases of their assailants.

