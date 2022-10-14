EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley District rivals are scheduled to meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Spotswood will pay a visit to Turner Ashby in a matchup of the top two teams in the Valley District. Spotswood enters the matchup with a 5-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in district play while the Knights are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Turner Ashby High School.

