EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley District rivals are scheduled to meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Spotswood will pay a visit to Turner Ashby in a matchup of the top two teams in the Valley District. Spotswood enters the matchup with a 5-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in district play while the Knights are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
There was a hazmat situation at the Cargill location in Dayton.
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023...
Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut
Underdog Dukes ready for debut in Sun Belt
Underdog Dukes ready for debut in Sun Belt
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby
James Madison is preparing for a road game at Georgia Southern.
JMU Football Opponent Report: Georgia Southern