Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather.

There are a few things that people do that cause fires to get out of control in Virginia.

Chad Briggs from the Virginia Department of Forestry said debris burning, such as fallen leaves is the number one cause of wildfires in the fall in Virginia. However, another common cause is when some fail to put fires completely out like campfires.

“Campfire that they didn’t fully suppress before leaving for the evening. It can and we’ve seen this across the state. It can reignite even days later if it isn’t checked,” said Briggs.

Briggs said one way you can check if the fire is completely put out is to place your hand over the area where the fire was. If you don’t feel any heat, Briggs said you should be good to go.

The fall wildfire season lasts until Nov. 30.

The state of Virginia does not have a statewide burn ban in the fall but counties and cities may have their own laws. You can find that information on your county or city’s government website.

