HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience.

SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.

The event is hosted every year by the Harrisonburg Police Department.

“For those of you I’ve spoken to before, I know you might get sick of me calling you heroes, but I’m here to really talk about that today,” Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Marsha Garst, said during the opening ceremony. “You here with SWAT are the difference. You’re the difference between life and death. You’re the difference between kids getting out of that school alive, and you’re the difference between safety in our community.”

A dozen teams competed in events like an obstacle course, a sniper event and a pistol shoot-off, all to simulate real-life situations SWAT Teams may find themselves in.

“There’s nothing like the real thing when you get that call at 2 o’clock in the morning and you’re going to respond to a dangerous situation,” said Lt. Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Those emergency calls are when responders make split-second, life-changing decisions.

“At the end of the day, you need to train as realistic as possible. When you compete in events like that, what you do is you learn how your body responds to physical activity, to stress, to unknown variables, and this reflects directly on how you might be operationally,” said Monahan.

