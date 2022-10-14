JMU launches new program to help middle and high school students navigate college, career paths

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new program through James Madison University will help local middle and high school students graduate and navigate secondary education opportunities.

Talent Search is a federally funded program that over the course of five years will offer eligible students at Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Public Schools tutoring, mentoring opportunities, career exploration, and financial aid help.

The schools participating are Thomas Harrison Middle School, Skyline Middle School, Harrisonburg High School, and Spotswood High School, and will support 125 middle and high school students at each school.

The goal of the program is to help students looking to become first-generation college graduates in their families reach their personal and academic goals.

JMU Vice Provost for Student Academic Success and Enroll Management Dr. Rudy Molina Jr. says he has personal experience as his parents did not complete high school, but they encouraged him to pursue a diploma and attend college.

“These programs like Trio have the potential to change the family tree, not just one generation but many generations now to come, and that’s something that I experienced personally and I know that’s happening across the country with Trio programs specifically Talent Search, it only makes sense we bring that to the Shenandoah Valley,” Molina Jr. said.

Students and advisors will meet on a weekly, monthly, and semesterly basis to check in on academic progress and tour colleges and universities around the state, along with meeting with current college students.

