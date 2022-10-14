Out of Darkness Walk set for Saturday; memorial for those lost to suicide

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville Out of Darkness Community Walk is set for Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park.

The walk is meant to bring awareness to mental health, honor those lost to suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $60,000.

“The walks are our greatest fundraisers. It takes money to do the work that we do,” said Markita Madden, Chair for the walk.

Already, the group has raised more than $65,000, exceeding their goal.

“I think that just speaks to the generosity of our community where we are and that people do place value on our mental health,” Madden said.

However, you do not have to fundraise to join in on the walk.

“Really it’s just a community of survivors, suicide loss survivors, those with lived experience really just kind of coming together and offering hope to each other for the day,” said Madden.

Saturday’s event starts at 9:45 a.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park bandstand. The group will walk around the park once together, but if you’d like to walk more than that, you’re welcome to.

There will also be games and programs, along with community resources.

