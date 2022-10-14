RHSPCA and local business holds events to help clear the shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is once again at capacity, so they have teamed up with local businesses to host events and connect families to their perfect pet.

RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said by midday Friday, the shelter had already taken in 16 animals. Last month, they added 350 animals to their roster and expect a similar number this month.

“Our challenge really is keeping the animals out of the shelter because it’s much harder to get them out of the shelter once they’re already in,” he said.

Nawaz said economic factors are impacting people’s ability to care for their pets, forcing many families to surrender their dogs or cats. Also, the population of cats in our area continues to grow at a fast rate, but the Community Cat Program could be a remedy for that.

The program provides vouchers to get outdoor cats spayed or neutered.

Adoption events start on Saturday at Bob Wade Subaru starting at 2 and Grilled Cheese Mania at 2.

Nawaz said there will be about 20 adoptable dogs that can go home with your family directly from the event. He recommends visiting their website prior to coming so you can have an idea of which pet you’re interested in and also filling it the application beforehand will make the process go more smoothly.

He said filling out the application does not hold the animal for you.

If you want to add a member to your family this weekend, Nawaz said families should fully understand the responsibility and costs of having a pet and the care it will need. Having a dedicated space for your new pet is essential. It takes about three weeks for a dog to adjust to its new home and cats take a little longer. Puppy-proofing your home, no matter the age of the dog is also a good idea.

”It’s a big change for the dogs. They’ve been in a shelter, so your couch and table may be tasty treats for them because they aren’t used to it so just be mentally prepared for it. And have the flexibility in your schedule to do basic things like house training.”

For a full list of upcoming RHSPCA events, click here.

Bob Wade Subaru has agreed to donate $100 to the RHSPCA for every dog adoption this month.

