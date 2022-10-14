Rockingham County Landfill partners with Weyers Cave flower farm for composting project

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaves can clutter up your yard doing the fall season, but before you take those bags to the landfill, a local business wants to take them off your hands to help their products grow.

“I grew up on a poultry farm and Jess grew up raising sheep, so we’ve been a part of the agriculture community for a long time,” General Manager of Harmony Harvest Farm Elizabeth Stover said.

On 20 acres of land near the Shenandoah Valley Airport, you can find fields of over 400 varieties across 100 types of flowers at Harmony Harvest Farm, which can be purchased at their on-site flower shop, or are shipped nationwide.

To help grow that amount, owner Jessica Hall and general manager Elizabeth Stover say they want to be as sustainable as possible.

“We’re surrounded by some beautiful trees and last year our lead farmer and I were actually out in the forest with a leaf blower like taking them out of the forest, and so we thought what a great opportunity for the community to join in this project of soil building,” Stover said.

Through a partnership with the Rockingham County Landfill, community members can now take their bags of fall leaves either to a designated spot at the landfill to be sent to the farm or at Harmony Harvest itself where they will be used as compost.

When bulldozers at the landfill make room for more waste, organic matter like leaves produces greenhouse gases, and this is one way to decrease those emissions and help Harmony Harvest’s flowers thrive.

“Those things are very much represented when we can show our action within our community in partnerships just like this. It gives everyone a chance to help us grow better flowers to make our and our world just a little bit brighter,” Owner Jessica Hall said.

Hall and Stover say you can drop off bags of leaves anytime at the farm or at the landfill during business hours.

