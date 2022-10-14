ShenGo Bus System celebrates 1 year of service

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s first-ever public transportation system celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. The ShenGo bus system launched last year and so far it’s been a smashing success.

The bus system was started through a grant that runs through June of 2023. In its first year on the roads, ShenGo totaled 11,194 riders and saw steady ridership increases throughout the year.

“We would’ve never imagined this many riders, so to see over 11,000 riders is very exciting. It proves the point that we do need a transit system and how important it is for our residents to get around,” said Sharon Baroncelli, President of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce.

Baroncelli said that the bus system has filled a great need in the community.

“We’re hearing from residents weekly as to how important the transit system is for them. It’s getting folks to work, it’s getting them to shopping, it’s getting them to medical appointments. It’s just worked beyond our expectations,” said Baroncelli.

Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and its partners that operate ShenGo have already applied for a grant to allow it to operate beyond next year and hope that local and state lawmakers will continue to support the transit system.

“We can’t thank our elected officials enough. At the end of the day, it’s our elected bodies that are putting taxpayer dollars toward this system to help the entire community get to work, get to medical appointments, and get to shopping needs for our seniors and disabled. It’s helping a great many in our community,” said Baroncelli.

As ShenGo enters its second year, the hope is to decrease the intervals between pickups from two hours to one. Baroncelli said that additional buses could also be added sometime down the line.

