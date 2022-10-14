Staunton’s business growth program announces fifth cohort

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Startup Shenandoah Valley has its fifth cohort of entrepreneurs who will go through their program.

The project is through the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, and it nurtures growth in a group of entrepreneurs to help them grow their business, whether it’s a tech startup or a brick-and-mortar business.

Participants will improve their business model, grow ideas and network, and they’ll get support from other local business owners.

“They get paired with a mentor locally, someone who can really be that sounding board. Mentors are kind of half coach, half parent, half therapist and half expert,” said Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builder for Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, Katie Overfield-Zook.

The program provides aid to those entrepreneurs, but it also helps grow the local economy and culture.

“The entrepreneurs that we’re supporting, they’re making the Shenandoah Valley an even more exciting and wonderful place to live. Whether that’s by creating high-paying jobs with their startups or providing a service that the Valley needs,” said Overfield-Zook.

For more on the program and to learn about the participants, check out the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund online.

According to an SCCF press release, the fifth cohort is as follows:

Helix Hydrogen is an electrolyzer manufacturer quickly maneuvering to meet the rising demand for green hydrogen, which is a critical tool in the realization of a decarbonized economy.

Isle Candle Co. is the original soy lotion candle manufacturer, with over 15 years of experience. Customers enjoy clean burning candles (no soot or smoke), wonderful fragrances, and calming ambiance. After the candle begins to melt, the warm (not hot) melted soybean oil from the candle can be used as a luxurious moisturizer.

Nonprofit MBA provides nonprofits with access to an online application that assesses the capacity of their organization, identifies strengths and weaknesses, prioritizes the order in which capacity-building work needs to be done, provides mini-projects, and allows them to track the implementation of these projects. The app assesses capacity on a maturity scale designed to guide a nonprofit through increased productivity until they are capable of continued innovation.

Low Carb Kitchen provides pre-confectioned foods with a concentrated focus on creating and distributing a tasty keto French fry for consumers.

Zion Sprouts Gathering House functions as a multi-facet center for the conservation and promotion of the Christian arts. The home will be a museum with hymnology and gospel collections, art exhibitions, and Christian literary & prose collections. The home will also feature an outdoor botanical, sculpture exhibition, and landscape design.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.