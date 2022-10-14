Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.(Village of Greendale Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENDALE, Wisc. (Gray News) – Two teens escaped a serious crash with minimal injuries in Wisconsin Monday.

Officials with the Village of Greendale Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the young drivers were racing after school had let out for the day.

As they were racing side by side, they were approached by an oncoming truck.

According to police, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other racing vehicle, knocking them both off the road.

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries,” the police department posted. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
There was a hazmat situation at the Cargill location in Dayton.
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against...
Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say

Latest News

Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave
Rockingham County Landfill partners with Weyers Cave flower farm for composting project
Virginia reached statewide milestones in sediment reduction but remains high in phosphorus and...
Virginia falls short of Chesapeake Bay Program goals
President Joe Biden discusses infrastructure during a stop in California on Thursday.
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
Stanton and Wilson Memorial square off in a unified basketball game on Oct. 13.
Unified basketball teams play in honor of Diego Hernandez
It is suggested that you set your thermostat to 68-70 degrees when using your heat.
What can you do to make sure your heating system is good for the winter?