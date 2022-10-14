Unified basketball teams play in honor of Diego Hernandez

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A community spent Thursday night remembering the life of a Staunton teenager. Diego Hernandez passed away last month after a terminal medical condition.

WHSV first met Hernandez a few years ago when his hero John Cena flew to his home to meet him.

In his memory, a unified basketball showdown brought together students with special needs from Staunton High School and Wilson Memorial High School.

Mary Thompson, an exceptional learners teacher and unified basketball coach at WMHS, said her team practices twice a week doing drills and scrimmages.

“A lot of our kids don’t always get those opportunities to feel special and to feel involved in their school community,” Thompson said. “Our community in general has come along a lot and helped us this year, and it’s been really great to see that community support, as well as the school support.”

Thompson said when the team first started to practice, some students struggled to shoot a basket, but have come a long way so far. WMHS has two more games left of its season.

