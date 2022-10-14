What can you do to make sure your heating system is good for the winter?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As winter inches closer, now is a good time to prep your home for the cold weather.

Morgan Kilimnik from Valley Comfort Systems said the number one thing you should do is check your air filters, but there are other things you need to do, too.

“Another tip is making sure your air vents are free and clear, making sure there’s no furniture or curtains or anything like that covering them because that can block the airflow in your house,” said Kilimnik.

Kilimnik also said getting a fall inspection of your heating system is something you should do because if there are serious issues, you’ll likely notice it on your heating bill first.

“They haven’t had their fall check-up and didn’t get their system serviced. It’s very easy to do. life is busy, but then they find out something was wrong, maybe it was an outdoor heat pump or something similar. They get hit with the energy bill that could be $600, which is very pricey,” said Kilimnik.

She said fall inspections typically only cost $100 to $150.

Kilimnik also said when the time comes to use your heat, set the thermostat between 68 and 70 degrees. It saves you money, but also does not overwhelm your heating system.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.