Bridge Day returns

A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bridge Day two years in the making.

Thousands gathered in the country’s newest National Park.

One goer we spoke with was glad to see the event back, after fearing he would no longer be able to walk when the festivities returned.

“You know at my age you never know if you’ll get to go the nest year. I can appreciate it more than most people because i know what its like not to be able to get over here.” said Ron Hyer, a veteran of Bridge Day and the US Army.

And of course, the main attraction is the death-defying base jumpers who launch themselves off the bridge.

“Best feeling in the world, oh yeah. Feels like all the excitement you can muster in one second. I did a back flip off of the scissor lift.” said second time Bridge Day jumper Rory Wagner who travelled from DC for the event.

Attendees traveled from near and far to experience the event.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s exciting to see the jumpers and its great to be with family and having the first-time experience on the bridge in beautiful West Virginia.” said a family who partly traveled from Jacksonville, FL.

The fall foliage in New River Gorge was a beautiful back drop to the day’s festivities.

With a successful Bridge Day after a two-year pandemic pause, plans are already being made next year for West Virginia’s largest one day event.

