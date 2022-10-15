Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg.

There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.

Kids can also trick-or-treat at businesses around downtown Harrisonburg. Participating Liberty and Mason Street businesses will be giving out treat bags to the first 25 visitors at each location starting at 1 p.m. First come, first served.

Trick-or-treating continues from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at nearly 50 businesses. You can find the candy map here.

“You might discover a place you didn’t know was there or see something you didn’t know they sold and just explore all of downtown,” said Jennifer Bayes, with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, who is hosting the event.

People 21+ can enjoy their adult beverages around downtown Harrisonburg in the Sip and Stroll. 18 establishments are participating with some featuring festive fall drinks.

Skeleton Festival is happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friendly City’s first half marathon hosted by VA Momentum kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday. More than 800 runners will participate.

“The plan is definitely to make this annual and especially make sure people here know it’s coming, but also start to attract people from other areas that might want to come to Harrisonburg for the weekend, make a weekend out of it,” Kevin Gibson, co-founder of VA Momentum, said.

About 25% of those running in the half-marathon are from out of town.

The race starts and ends at Westover Park.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.