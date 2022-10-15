Pleasant weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Sunny and windy for the afternoon, warmer with highs in the low to almost mid 70s. In the 60s for the Alleghenies with wind gusts at the higher ridges 20-30mph at times. A nice fall day. Pleasantly cool for the evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s early evening. Winds letting up with sunset. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and mostly cloudy. An isolated shower for the morning. A nice afternoon, mild, and comfortable with more sunshine, and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Another cold front works in so that will increase clouds into the afternoon.

We should be mostly cloudy into the afternoon as the front approaches the area. Any showers into the evening and overnight should be more isolated. Should the front stall slightly over the area this will bring a few waves of rain Sunday overnight. However, if the front drops more south then any rain for the evening and overnight would be isolated and most will stay dry. A mild evening with temperatures falling slowly into the 50s. Cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the 40s to around 50.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Turning windy for the day. Cooler with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s and fairly cloudy. For the Valley, if the next front is slower to work in highs would be in the low 60s. With the wind, still cool for the day. An isolated shower with the next cold front that will cross. This one will bring much cooler air. Staying cool for the evening with temperatures in the 40s, so cooling quickly and then cold overnight. Staying windy for the night so that will prevent a frost. Lows around freezing, so a widespread freeze. Behind the front, expect snow showers to form across the Allegheny mountains Monday night. This is only for the Alleghenies.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Gusty winds for the day and mostly cloudy. Wind gusts at times likely 20-40mph. Snow showers will continue for the Alleghenies mountains for the day, only for the Alleghenies. Chilly for the day and cool with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. A few spotty showers for the rest of the area. Do not be surprised if you see what we call graupel mix in. It looks like a tiny mini snowball or small soft hail. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s and cold overnight. Depending on how far east the snow squalls move, a few flurries are possible for mainly the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. This is typical of this kind of upper level pattern, just don’t be surprised.

Lows around freezing. Another night of widespread freeze. Snow will continue for the Alleghenies through Tuesday night with some light accumulations, but this is only for the Allegheny mountains.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and partly cloudy. Still some clouds for the day and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Staying windy for the day. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Cold overnight with lows around 30.

THURSDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying sunny for the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows around freezing.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of sun throughout the day and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.