Queen of rock 'n' roll: Tina Turner has her own Barbie doll

Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.
Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
(Gray News) - Mattel is celebrating music icon Tina Turner with a new Barbie doll made in her honor.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Signature Music Series. The company said the Barbie design is inspired by the singer’s iconic outfit she wore in the music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The Tina Turner Barbie doll features the signature look she rocked while topping the music charts with her teased blonde hair and denim jacket.

“She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” Mattel said.

The Tina Turner Barbie doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and is selling for $55.

