Some rain and cooler weather coming

SATURDAY: Pleasantly cool for the evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s early evening. Winds letting up with sunset. Increasing clouds for the overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out after midnight as a weak cold front crosses.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and some clouds. More clouds than sun as we head into the afternoon, but still nice, mild, and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will be breezy for the afternoon as well. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out for the afternoon. If we do see an isolated shower, it will likely be south of US 33.

We should be mostly cloudy into the afternoon as the front will likely stall across our area. A mild evening with a few showers and temperatures falling slowly into the 50s. The breeze will fade in the evening. Scattered showers for the overnight but no washout. Cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the 40s to around 50.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Turning windy for the day. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph, especially across the higher elevations. Cooler with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s in West Virginia and fairly cloudy. For the Valley, highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. With the wind, still cool for the day. An isolated shower with the next cold front that will cross. This one will bring much cooler air. Staying cool for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s, so cooling quickly and then cold overnight. Staying windy for the night so that will prevent a frost but we will see a widespread freeze. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Behind the front, expect snow showers to form across the Allegheny mountains Monday night. This is only for the Alleghenies.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Gusty winds for the day and mostly cloudy. Wind gusts at times likely 20-40mph. Snow showers will continue for the Alleghenies mountains for the day, only for the Alleghenies. Chilly for the day and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to around 50. A few spotty showers for the rest of the area. Do not be surprised if you see what we call graupel mix in. It looks like a tiny mini snowball or small soft hail. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s and cold overnight. Depending on how far east the snow squalls move, a few flurries are possible for mainly the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. This is typical of this kind of upper level pattern, just don’t be surprised.

Lows around freezing. Another night of widespread freeze. Snow will continue for the Alleghenies through Tuesday night with some light accumulations, but this is only for the Allegheny mountains.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and partly cloudy. Still some clouds for the day and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Still breezy for the day. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A widespread freeze and a hard freeze for some.

THURSDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying sunny for the day with just a few clouds and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and lows around freezing.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of sun throughout the day with just a couple clouds and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s with frost developing late overnight.

