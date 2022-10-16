Eagles suffer first loss of the season against No. 18 Randolph-Macon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football suffered its first loss of the season, falling 44-7 against eighteenth-ranked Randolph-Macon.

The Eagles drop to 5-1, including a 3-1 mark in ODAC play.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the Eagles in rushing and passing yards. Randolph-Macon held the ball for nearly seven more minutes than Bridgewater. The Eagles defense, which forced at least four turnovers per game until this weekend, only forced one fumble against the Yellow Jackets.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 14-of-21 for 102 yards while rushing for 39 yards. Junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 4-of-9 for 46 yards. On defense, Noah Hines and Val West had six solo tackles each.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they host Averett for homecoming weekend at Jopson Athletic Complex.

