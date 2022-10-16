Gameday Coverage: Dukes drop heartbreaker to Georgia Southern; fall to 5-1 overall

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 45-38 battle against Georgia Southern.

The Dukes are now 5-1 overall (3-1 Sun Belt) in their first year as an FBS team.

James Madison outgained Georgia Southern 675-590 but the Eagles capitalized on five takeaways, including a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown in the first half.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio set a single-game program record, going 28-of-48 for 468 yards and two touchdowns. Centeio also rushed for 44 yards and three scores.

Reggie Brown caught eight passes for 136 yards while Devin Ravenel recorded four receptions for 75 yards. Terrance Greene Jr. had four catches for 74 yards and one score.

On defense, Sam Kidd had 10 tackles while Jailin Walker continued his breakout season with nine stops.

The Dukes are back in action when they host Marshall next Saturday (October 15) for homecoming weekend. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN+.

