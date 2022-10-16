Greater Shenandoah chapter of AFSP holds Out of the Darkness walk

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness walk Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park.

This walk is the chapter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

“Hopefully something we do or donate will help prevent another family from going through what we’ve been through,” Donna Bailey, who lost her niece to suicide said.

It’s the one thing that brought hundreds of people together Saturday morning.

Whether they have lost a loved one or been there themselves, they are now fighting for a way to get out of the darkness.

“It means to bring the topic, the subject out of the darkness,” Bailey said. “It’s not taboo to talk about your loved one who committed suicide or to try and communicate with someone who is thinking about it.”

AFSP has colored beads that have different meanings of loss and suffering. Participants were encouraged to get the color(s) that best fit their story and wear them to symbolize they are not alone in the fight to end suicide.

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services changed the suicide hotline to a three-digit number for easier access to those in need.

HHS reported in September that in the first month of the 988 number they have seen a 45% increase in overall volume and a substantial improvement in answer rates and wait times.

”I’ve learned a lot of about people who commit suicide, they’re not selfish it’s just they get to a point where they can’t go on,” Bailey said.

As of Saturday morning, over 69 thousand dollars had been raised for the AFSP just from the Greater Shenandoah Chapter’s Out of the Darkness walk.

If you or someone you know is struggling you can call the crisis hotline by dialing 988 on your phone. There is more information and guidance on suicide prevention on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

