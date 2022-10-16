Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley.

Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover Park.

Participants chose to walk or run the 13-mile course along the Friendly City Trail.

The first person to cross the finish line was George Austin III. Austin is a freshman at JMU and an avid runner. He said he was excited when the Harrisonburg Half Marathon was announced.

“To be able to run all the time around here and then to come out to the first half marathon Harrisonburg hosts and to win it, it feels really good,” Austin III said.

Austin III said as soon as he heard about the race he signed up immediately.

“To have a race this big and have this big of a show out for the first ever race I think it’s big and you know like you said be the first winner of it it means a lot to me to be such a big runner around here go to a local high school around here you know it just means a lot,” Austin III said.

Austin III finished the race with a time of one hour and 14 minutes.

Runners were greeted at the finish line with medals, hats, and other swag, and of course, water and snacks to replenish their bodies.

The event was put on by VA Momentum.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.