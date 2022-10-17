2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)(SCSO/Oxford Police)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

The male died on the scene and the female was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The male victim was identified as Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi.

Walker Fielder
Walker Fielder(Nelson Thomas)

Monday, Chancellor Glenn Boyce identified the female victim as Blanche Williamson.

Boyce released a statement that said in part:

Click here to read the full statement.

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.
The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to shooting on Devon Lane
Shooting investigation: one arrest made in connection to Devon Lane Shooting
Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish...
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV after 7 years at the station.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 17
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 17
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Bridgewater Retirement Community
Bridgewater Retirement Community hits $4.7M for campaign to expand programing and outreach
Lt. Byrd's new headstone.
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
This is the 15th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. More than 9 million pounds have been...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS