Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton toddlers believed to be in danger

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) -State police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department for two children abducted in Hampton who are believed to be in extreme danger.

The children were last seen at the Walmart on 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

1-year-old Adriana Truitt is a white female with sandy hair and blue eyes, around 2 feet, weighing 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a biracial 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair, around 3 feet tall, weighing 25lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Police believe the children were taken by Timothy Truitt, a white man with brown hair and eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

If you see Truitt, Jaxon and Adriana, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish...
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV after 7 years at the station.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns

Latest News

Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay aware during morning and afternoon commutes...
School Bus Safety Week: Oct. 17-21
OTC hearing aids are available today. File.
OTC hearing aids now available in stores and online
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Maybe who fled the...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to...
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime