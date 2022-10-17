Bridgewater Retirement Community hits $4.7M for campaign to expand programing and outreach

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Retirement Community Foundation has reached its largest fundraising success to date, gathering 4.7 million dollars for its LiveWell campaign.

Private donations began in June 2021 and the public campaign began in May 2022.

Now that the campaign has hit the goal, funds will be used to expand on current programming and create new opportunities for residents and employees.

BRC’s President Rodney Alderfer says previous fundraising campaigns have been mostly about construction, and this campaign provided an opportunity to look at existing on-campus wellness and training programs for areas of expansion and improvement.

“Create opportunities for our residents to find meaning and purpose in this stage of their life and for our team members as well. So, wherever people who are involved in our community are in their life whether it’s their career or their retirement we want to support them,” Alderfer said.

A portion of that funding will be put into use this fall, as BRC plans to break ground on a walking trail expansion, which will sit on 20 acres adjacent to Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

