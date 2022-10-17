Bridgewater Retirement Community hits $4.7M for campaign to expand programing and outreach

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Retirement Community Foundation has reached its largest fundraising success to date, gathering 4.7 million dollars for its LiveWell campaign.

Private donations began in June 2021 and the public campaign began in May 2022.

Now that the campaign has hit the goal, funds will be used to expand on current programming and create new opportunities for residents and employees.

BRC’s President Rodney Alderfer says previous fundraising campaigns have been mostly about construction, and this campaign provided an opportunity to look at existing on-campus wellness and training programs for areas of expansion and improvement.

“Create opportunities for our residents to find meaning and purpose in this stage of their life and for our team members as well. So, wherever people who are involved in our community are in their life whether it’s their career or their retirement we want to support them,” Alderfer said.

A portion of that funding will be put into use this fall, as BRC plans to break ground on a walking trail expansion, which will sit on 20 acres adjacent to Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to shooting on Devon Lane
Shooting investigation: one arrest made in connection to Devon Lane Shooting
Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish...
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV after 7 years at the station.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns

Latest News

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Lt. Byrd's new headstone.
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
This is the 15th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. More than 9 million pounds have been...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS
Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has...
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU