Court docs: Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47

Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by an Ak-47 rifle.(Hawaii News Now)
By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KMGB/Gray News) - The gun that killed an 11-year-old boy scout at a camp on a Hawaii Island in August was an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, according to court documents.

Officials said Manuel Carvalho died from a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia on Aug. 28. Police had ruled the shooting death as accidental.

The court documents were filed by the boy’s family, according to KHNL/KGMB.

During the investigation into the boy’s death, police determined the unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm that belonged to his father.

As the child put the gun back down, it reportedly discharged and fatally shot him. An autopsy concluded the victim died from the single gunshot wound.

In September, detectives said they initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, including criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Police said the offenses were against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms.

In total, authorities said 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

The boy’s family is also seeking information from the police department, including the autopsy, police body camera video, dispatch transmissions and more.

The police department is arguing against releasing that information, citing privacy concerns and hampering the investigation.

A hearing on the records request is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KMGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish...
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV after 7 years at the station.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Benjamin Civiletti takes the Oath of Office of Attorney-General during a ceremony at the...
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 9 - Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 9 - Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
On Saturday the Central Shenandoah Health District partnered with Waynesboro public schools to...
VDH announces availability of bivalent COVID-19 boosters for kids 5+
The explosion site on Miller Circle on Oct. 17, 2020.
Two years later Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on Miller Circle explosion