Cool and windy days ahead

SUNDAY: Rain showers continuing until the early overnight with just an isolated shower for the rest of the night. Decreasing clouds somewhat and cool overnight with lows in the 40s to around 50.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 50s with more clouds than sun and turning windy for the day. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph with higher elevations seeing gusts up to 40 mph. Cooler with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s in West Virginia and mostly cloudy. For the Valley, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. With the wind, still cool for the day. Our next cold front crosses during the morning Monday. This one will bring much cooler air by Monday night.

Staying cool for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s, so cooling quickly and then cold overnight. Windy early in the evening, diminishing to a lighter breeze for the overnight. It will stay breezy across our West Virginia locations and windy across the Allegheny Mountains. Wind gusts 30-40 mph for the Alleghenies. This will prevent a frost but we will have a widespread freeze. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Late overnight, some snow showers forming across the Allegheny Mountains. This is only for the Alleghenies.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and breezy. Gusty winds across the higher elevations, especially across the Allegheny Mountains. Wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range for the Alleghenies. Snow showers will continue for the Allegheny Mountains for the day, but only for the Alleghenies. Chilly for the day and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to around 50.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s and cold overnight as wind subsides in the Valley. Still breezy across our West Virginia locations and gusty winds across the Alleghenies as winds will continue to gust at 30-40 mph. Snow squalls for the night across the Allegheny Mountains. Depending on how far east the snow squalls move, a few flurries are possible for mainly the rest of our West Virginia locations. This is typical of this kind of upper-level pattern, just don’t be surprised.

Lows in the upper 20s across West Virginia, around freezing across the Valley. Another night with a widespread freeze.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and partly cloudy. Still some clouds for the day and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Still breezy for the day. Snow showers continuing across the Allegheny Mountains with gusty winds at times. Up to an inch of snow for the Alleghenies through Wednesday. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A widespread freeze and a hard freeze for some.

THURSDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying sunny for the day with just a few clouds and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 40s. Lows around freezing overnight.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds throughout the day and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s with a widespread frost overnight.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of sun in the afternoon with a few passing clouds. A beautiful fall day and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

