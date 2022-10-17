Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns.

This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival.

The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said this year’s fest was the biggest one yet.

Local small businesses and vendors lined West Spotswood Ave selling unique crafts and homemade items.

Vendors said it’s a way for them to get more exposure in the town.

“Small business that’s how we survive you know from coming out and doing events also with being able to get our business cards out there, word of mouth you know and Elkton is a great place we have a lot of customers here they’ve been really good to us and we just love coming here,” Melissa Taylor, business owner, and vendor at Autumn Days said.

Melissa Taylor who has a business called TaylorMade 56 set up a booth at Autumn Days because she said Elkton is always great to her and the business.

“We do furniture, we also do custom C&C carved wooden signs and we also do custom stained glass and as well as we sell multiple species of air plants,” Taylor said.

