Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone

For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life.

Lt. Byrd passed away in 2007. He was buried in a small, forgotten cemetery in Rockingham County along Lambert Town Road.

It’s easy to miss. The cemetery is tucked away in the woods, beside someone’s home. Over the years, the brush grew making it hard to be able to tell that anyone was actually buried there.

But Hawkins would never forget about the man who she says changed her life forever.

“I wasn’t living the best lifestyle, and I wrecked another vehicle,” Hawkins recalled about that night in 1989.

She was sitting in the back of a police car.

“I was angry, saying to God, why?”

She didn’t know Lt. Byrd was also in the car and that him talking about his faith in God would be exactly what she needed to get her life on track.

“It stuck with me. Within six months, I had moved out of where I was living, I had my own apartment, I got another vehicle, I met my husband, and my life completely changed,” Hawkins said.

She kept in touch with Lt. Byrd until he passed away in 2007.

Hawkins was there for his funeral and every couple years would come back to where the small marker sat to leave flowers and give him updates on her life as a way to say thank you.

“Finally, the forest grew up around it. It was hard for me to get up to his grave, climbing the fence, going through the thicket,” Hawkins explained.

She had a plaque with Lt. Byrd’s name made to keep at her house ,so she could continue paying her respects, even though she was unable to make it to his actual gravesite.

For years, Hawkins dreamed of clearing out the brush and getting a real headstone for Byrd.

After sharing her story with the Harrisonburg Police Department, HPD with the help of JMU, made that happen.

“Members of the department have volunteered to come out and worked here at the site, and we’ll do that going forward as well. We’ve recently learned there are more individuals resting here that we didn’t know about and another section of the cemetery that needs to be cleaned up,” Capt. Jason Kidd, with HPD, said.

Hawkins said seeing Byrd’s new headstone is indescribable.

“Full of emotion, full of gratitude, appreciation, wanting for so long to return a favor a man did for me...” Hawkins said. “I would not be where I am if it were not for him.”

Harrisonburg Police plans to make an entrance way to the cemetery so it can be officially recognized and so the community can have a place to pay respects to loved ones laid to rest.

