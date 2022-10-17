JMU field hockey shuts out Wake Forest; Dukes stay unbeaten at home

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seventeenth-ranked James Madison field hockey powered past twelfth-ranked Wake Forest 2-0 on senior day. The Dukes are now 6-0 when playing at home this season.

The Dukes improve to 8-5 after notching their fourth ranked win in 2022. Eveline Zwager scored the game-winning goal while Diede Remijnse scored with an assist from Kara McClure.

JMU outshot Wake Forest 15-6. The Dukes held the Demon Deacons to only one shot on goal while Brandelynn Heinbaugh made one save.

The Dukes play the remainder of their regular season on the road. Up next, JMU travels to California, where the Dukes face Stanford on Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

