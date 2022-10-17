“Lock your car when you are not near it”

Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins, and offers tips on how to...
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins, and offers tips on how to keep your vehicle and valuables safe.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use.

This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.

You can read the article here for tips on how to keep your car and valuables safe.

If you see someone in your neighborhood who looks suspicions, please call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

