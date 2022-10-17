Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Maybe who fled the...
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Maybe who fled the scene in a vehicle. He was arrested after police found him inside that vehicle on the northeast side of Waynesboro.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in Waynesboro Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a reported shooting and found a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Maybe who fled the scene in a vehicle. He was arrested after police found him inside that vehicle on the northeast side of Waynesboro.

Mayne is now being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond on the following charges:

  • Maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill
  • Attempt to kill and murder in the second degree
  • Use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder
  • Without cause knowingly obstruct a law-enforcement officer in the performances of duties.
Police say there is no further danger to the public from the shooting.

