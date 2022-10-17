The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky

An image of the Orionids Meteor Shower from October 2015.
An image of the Orionids Meteor Shower from October 2015.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - As we move through October, things stay pretty quiet up in the sky but there will be a meteor shower peaking.

ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

The annual Orionids meteor shower will peak on Friday afternoon with the best viewing coming Thursday overnight. With this meteor shower, 10-20 bright and fast-moving meteors can be seen every hour. This meteor shower has been running since September 26th and will end November 22nd but overall, Thursday overnight will be the best time to view this. While the meteor shower can be viewed until dawn Friday morning, you can get the best view before the moon rises at 3:19 am as the sky will be completely dark. Of course, rural areas away from cities create the darkest sky since cities create a lot of light pollution at night.

The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks very early Friday morning
The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks very early Friday morning(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By October 24th, we will be down to 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 8 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:26 am to 7:33 am. Sunsets will move from 6:34 pm to 6:25 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Oct 177:26 am6:34 pm11 hrs, 8 mins
Oct 187:27 am6:33 pm11 hrs, 6 mins
Oct 197:28 am6:31 pm11 hrs, 3 mins
Oct 207:29 am6:30 pm11 hrs, 1 min
Oct 217:30 am6:29 pm10 hrs, 59 mins
Oct 227:31 am6:27 pm10 hrs, 56 mins
Oct 237:32 am6:26 pm10 hrs, 54 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Oct 21, 6:14 am6 min56°18° above SSW10° above ENE
Sun Oct 23, 6:16 am4 min46°38° above WNW10° above NE
A good viewing of the ISS is coming Friday morning at 6:14 am
A good viewing of the ISS is coming Friday morning at 6:14 am(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonOctober 17th, 1:15 pm
New MoonOctober 25th, 6:48 am
First Quarter MoonNovember 1st, 2:37 am
Full MoonNovember 8th, 6:02 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises with the sun in the east and sets with the sun in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 9:30 and 10:00 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility an hour before sunrise

Jupiter: Rising less than an hour before sunset in the eastern sky and visible most of the night, sets in the west before 4:30 am.

Saturn: In the sky before sunset in the southeastern sky and sets by 1:30 am in the west-southwestern sky.

