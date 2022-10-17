Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a reported fight.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fight that happened at a Henrico high school on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire were called to Highland Springs High School after a school resource officer reported a fight.

Once on scene, officers learned that an altercation broke out between a handful of students, and quickly escalated into a large fight. A school resource officer used pepper spray to de-escalate the situation.

After using the pepper spray, several students received treatment for side effects, while others left the school.

Police say a school resource officer was assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to shooting on Devon Lane
Shooting investigation: one arrest made in connection to Devon Lane Shooting
Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish...
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV after 7 years at the station.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 17
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 17
Bridgewater Retirement Community
Bridgewater Retirement Community hits $4.7M for campaign to expand programing and outreach
Lt. Byrd's new headstone.
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
This is the 15th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. More than 9 million pounds have been...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS