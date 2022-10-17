The Salvation Army is collecting turkeys and chickens for the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - To help feed struggling families this Thanksgiving and Christmas, The Salvation Army is once again collecting turkeys as well as whole chickens. To assist all the families that will benefit this holiday season, The Salvation Army needs over 1,350 turkeys and chickens.

“Last year we assisted over 600 families with food at Thanksgiving with turkeys and chicken. We are anticipating a larger number this year,” says Christy Byington.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to help hardworking families to celebrate the bounty of the land this Thanksgiving and to fully participate in the celebration of Christmas. Byington has noted, “We can only reach our goal with the support of generous corporations and the public.”

Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at The Salvation Army located at 185 Ashby Avenue in Harrisonburg. Monetary donations may be sent to The Salvation Army at PO Box 468 Harrisonburg, VA 22803. Credit card gifts can be made online at https://salvationarmypotomac.org/harrisonburgcorps

