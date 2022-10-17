School Bus Safety Week: Oct. 17-21

Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay aware during morning and afternoon commutes...
Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay aware during morning and afternoon commutes as part of School Bus Safety Week.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay aware during morning and afternoon commutes as part of School Bus Safety Week.

Last year, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data shows there were almost 400 crashes involving a school bus in the commonwealth.

“Everyone just needs to slow down, pay attention, look for the blinking lights, look for the stop sign. You can always stop even though you’re not supposed to stop. If that bus is stopped, just stop to make sure something’s not faulty on the bus,” said Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep an eye out for the buses but also for kids getting on or off. Three children were injured getting on or off a bus last year in Virginia.

“Everyone needs to be mindful of these school buses when they would be on the roads dropping off children, picking up children. You need to be thinking of these buses as if your own child was on there,” said Snyder.

Drivers must stop when school buses have their lights on and their sign out. Remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again.

If a bus is dropping off or picking people up, you should stop even if their lights and sign are not activated.

