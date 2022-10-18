Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Mayne who fled the...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Some students said things like this aren’t supposed to happen in places like The Friendly City.
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Most private insurance companies are getting ready for their enrollment period. Virginians have...
Open enrollment is around the corner
A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
One dead after two vehicle crash on South Main Street
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis heads upfield after a catch against the Washington...
Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ‘23