Baby formula supply has improved, but issues remain, study says

FILE - Baby formula supply issues have eased, but supply is not the same as it was before a...
FILE - Baby formula supply issues have eased, but supply is not the same as it was before a critical formula recall earlier this year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shelves are fuller than they used to be, but many families with new babies in the U.S. are still having trouble finding baby formula.

According to a market research firm, just 18% of powdered formula was out of stock the first week of October, compared to about 30% in July.

But that is still higher than before the nationwide recall of baby formula and the subsequent shutdown of a major manufacturing plant in February.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, nearly a third of households with a child younger than a year old said they had trouble finding formula over the course of one week in September.

And more than 40% said they had only a week’s supply or less on hand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Mayne who fled the...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Some students said things like this aren’t supposed to happen in places like The Friendly City.
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January,...
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her own mom
Quinton Simon
Police searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms