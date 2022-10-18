Dukes move forward after first loss of the season; prepare to host Marshall

Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes are no longer unbeaten as an FBS team.

Over the weekend, James Madison football suffered its first loss of the season against Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern. The Dukes are now 5-1 in their first year in the FBS conference, including a 3-1 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU graduate quarterback Todd Centeio has been a key player in the success of the program this season. This past Saturday, Centeio went 28-of-48 for a single-game program record, with 468 yards and two touchdowns. He currently ranks third in the FBS with 22.3 points accounted for per game.

Although the Dukes are no longer ranked in the Top 25, they are still in the national spotlight, receiving six votes in this week’s AP Poll.

“This team has a lot of heart and a lot of fight,” said James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti. “We’ve passed every test until last Saturday and we’re still learning and growing as a football team.”

On Saturday, JMU faces its next Sun Belt opponent when the Dukes host Marshall at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes are expected to play in front of a sold-out crowd on homecoming weekend.

“We have a lot to play for and our guys are excited,” added Cignetti. “I’m sure they’re disappointed after the result last Saturday but we’re now 48 hours after the game... so it’s all eyes on Marshall.”

The Dukes are set to host the Thundering Herd on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

