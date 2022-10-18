Eagles look to rebound from first loss of 2022

The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season.
The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season.

The Eagles saw their undefeated start to 2022 come to an end with a 44-7 loss to a nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon squad this past Saturday.

“There was two 5-0 teams. Someone was going to be 5-1,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “If we want to be the things that we talk about being in our program, records matter, results matter, but ultimately it’s how we respond day to day.”

Lemn continued: “(We) expect the same thing for the way we have gotten to 5-0 as well and now that we are 5-1. We want to be able to get back to being able to make those big plays to get off the field on defense and get on the field on offense.”

Bridgewater is scheduled to host ODAC newcomer Averett Saturday afternoon for the Eagles’ homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

