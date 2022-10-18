Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Preschool returns in full swing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of preschool ends as a success for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. After a minor delay, the preschool is able to have a strong start after two code-Adam licensed teachers were hired to provide social and emotional-based learning.

The preschool program’s staff is happy to maintain a tradition of enrichment in its half-day program.

“Our four-year-old classes, that have gone on kindergarten and they’re very well prepared. Parents have brought their younger children back and we have a lot of our program. This year, we have a parent who is in our program when they were younger, and now their child is in our program to see that retention really holds a lot in this program,” City of Harrisonburg Youth Services Coordinator Amber Craig said.

14 children are currently enrolled in the preschool program. Craig says there are several openings for the three-year-old and four-year-old classes.

Classes are scheduled to continue until mid-May.

The cost for the 4-year-old class is $50 a month ($450 for the entire year) with students attending Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost for the 3-year-old class is $35 a month ($315 for the entire year) with students attending Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation has offered the preschool program since 1995.

