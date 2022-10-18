H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine.

VHSL

Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs

Region 5D

16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

7. Wilson Memorial (5-2 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)

9. Fort Defiance (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

11. Broadway (2-5 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

13. Waynesboro (1-6 Overall, 1-6 Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Luray (6-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

2. Strasburg (6-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)

3. Central (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)

6. Stuarts Draft (5-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (4-4 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

9. Page County (2-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)

10. Mountain View (0-5 Overall)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (5-1 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (4-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

