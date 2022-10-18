H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine.
VHSL
Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs
Region 5D
16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
Region 3C
3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)
6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)
7. Wilson Memorial (5-2 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)
9. Fort Defiance (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
11. Broadway (2-5 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)
13. Waynesboro (1-6 Overall, 1-6 Shenandoah District)
Region 2B
1. Luray (6-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
2. Strasburg (6-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)
3. Central (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)
6. Stuarts Draft (5-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)
7. East Rockingham (4-4 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)
9. Page County (2-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)
10. Mountain View (0-5 Overall)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (5-1 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Buffalo Gap (4-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
